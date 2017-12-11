Fort Mill Sports

Indian Land postpones basketball games against Fort Mill; Jackets split earlier games

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

December 11, 2017 10:54 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

The Lancaster County school district thought better of having the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets drive the 10 miles to Indian Land High in possibly hazardous conditions Friday and canceled the boys’ and girls’ basketball game scheduled because of inclement weather.

Because it was Indian Land’s home game, the call to cancel or play was left up to its district. A make-up date wasn’t immediately decided on.

Earlier in the week, Fort Mill beat South Pointe 48-47 after coming back from a loss to them earlier in the season. The Jackets were led by three players in double figures as William Ross and Carson Morton both scored 15 points and Josh Amigo added 12 points in the win.

Fort Mill jumped out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter. However, as well as they played in the first quarter, they struggled in the second and were outscored 17-1 as the Stallions took a 20-17 lead at the half.

The Jackets and Stallions battled back and forth in the second half and entered the final quarter tied at 30. The teams again traded baskets before Amigo hit two clutch free throws with about 42 seconds left to make it 44-37.

With the win, Fort Mill’s boys improved to 3-3.

Girls: South Pointe 40, Fort Mill 33

Fort Mill’s girls fell to South Pointe, giving the Stallions the season sweep against the Jackets.

Fort Mill was led by Wallace Cortazar’s 12 points. K.K. Patterson added seven points and nine rebounds in the loss. The Jackets struggled from the field in shooting the ball during the game hitting just nine of 42 shots and two of eight 3-pointers.

The Jackets are now 4-3 overall on the season. Fort Mill’s teams will face both York and Indian Land at home this week.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

