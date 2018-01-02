Fort Mill’s Jacob Sturgeon, left, finished third at the Coastal Clash for the Jackets at Myrtle Beach.
Fort Mill’s Jacob Sturgeon, left, finished third at the Coastal Clash for the Jackets at Myrtle Beach. Mac Banks

Fort Mill Sports

Jackets place 4 of 10 to finish 6th at Coastal Clash

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

January 02, 2018 01:58 PM

MYRTLE BEACH

A somewhat depleted Fort Mill High School wrestling team finished sixth at the Coastal Clash tournament.

The Jackets were led by senior Jake Hart, who won the 152-pound weight class.

Hart went 5-0 in the tournament and beat two-time defending Georgia state champion Raydan Wilder of Camden County by a 9-0 major decision in the finals.

Fort Mill scored 108.5 points in the 36-team tournament edging out Hilton Head, which scored 107 points for seventh. The tournament was won by Camden County with 322 points. West Oak finished second with 149.

Hart wasn’t the only Fort Mill wrestler to finish in the top eight of his weight class.

The Jackets’ Jacob Sturgeon finished third at 120 pounds after beating Hilton Head’s Kyle Riddle 8-4 in the consolation finals. At 106, Ethan Johnson finished in seventh place, beating Nick Ward of Socastee by pin in that consolation match and Joseph Banny finished eighth at 138 after losing his consolation match 2-0 to Carolina Forest’s Noah Sritan.

The sixth place finish out of 36 teams was more than respectable considering Fort Mill wasn’t at full strength, head coach Chris Brock said.

“We were missing guys,” he said. “We only had 10 guys wrestling and placed four.”

Heading into the second half of the season, the Jackets are hopeful injured wrestlers will heal quick enough to allow the team to field a full roster for Region IV matches.

“We have some time to get everyone back and healed,” Brock said. “We have yet to have all of our pieces in place.”

Fort Mill now heads into region competition with one of its toughest opponents — Rock Hill. The Jackets travel to Rock Hill for a 7 p.m. dual Jan. 11 before heading to Tennessee Jan. 12-13 for the Fannetti-Richardson Classic in Johnson City.

The Jackets will resume their region schedule once they get back with an away match at Clover and home matches against Northwestern and Nation Ford to end their region schedule. Their match against Nation Ford is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at home.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

