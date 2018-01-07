Clover and Indian Land wrestlers win at Bearcat Invitational

With a little over a handful of wrestlers representing Nation Ford, the Falcons had two wrestlers place at the Bearcat Invitational, while other local schools brought home champions.
Clover and Indian Land had representation at the tournament with both squads coming away with winners. Clover’s Ryan Jones beat Indian Land’s Xavier Dreese in the 138-pound finals 3-0.
Indian Land had a winner at 152 pounds as Kyle Daley got a third round pin over his Chester opponent to give the Warriors their only tournament winner. Both Clover and Indian Land had second place finishers. The Warriors’ Austin Ross finished second at 113 pounds and Luke Brown finished second for Clover at 126.
Nation Ford took just six wrestlers to the event over the weekend with both Joshua Paxtor and Jacob Moore finishing seventh in their respective weight classes.
The two-day individual tournament was the Falcons first back from the Christmas break and head coach Dan Snell said the time over the break hurt them, despite them wrestling in the Holy Angels tournament in Charlotte Dec. 29-30.
“We had a rough break,” Snell said. “We had injuries, sickness and poor choices.”
Paxtor finished seventh at 138, winning on a forfeit in his final match and Moore beat Clover’s Brent Courtwright 6-4 to win his match at 145.
Nation Ford will now turn its attention to its Region IV-5A schedule. The Falcons crack the seal this week at Clover. That meet is scheduled for Thursday. Then the Falcons head to Battery Creek for the Battery Creek Duals over the weekend.
The Falcons will have their only two home meets the week of Jan. 15 with a dual against Northwestern Jan. 16 and one against Ardrey Kell Jan. 18. Snell said he is hopeful heading into the region schedule his team will be able to be able to match its opponent’s skill. A win against Northwestern is key to a potential playoff spot.
“Going into the region, I hope to have the ability to be competitive,” he said. “It is a question of will we?”
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
