Nation Ford’s girls finish second in tournament

The Nation Ford High girls’ basketball team finished as the runner-up to South Pointe in the Myers Park Holiday Classic over the holiday break.
Nation Ford lost to South Pointe 59-44 in the finals of the tournament, but had good showings throughout the tournament from Amiah Lindsay and Sami Tuipulotu. Against the Stallions, Tuipulotu led with 17 points and Lindsay added 10. The Falcons are now 9-4 on the season.
The team’s downfall came in the third quarter as the Falcons were outscored 23-4 and hit just two of 13 shots. Nation Ford entered the half trailing South Pointe 23-21, but couldn’t get anything started in the third quarter as the Stallions started to double team both Lindsay and Tuipulotu at times. Nation Ford struggled to start as South Pointe opened the second half on a 6-0 run and never looked back.
In the first half, Nation Ford was able to go to both Lindsay and Tuipulotu to get inside looks at the baskets along the post, but those lanes were cutoff in the second half. Down by 21 to start the fourth quarter, Nation Ford did rally some and outscored South Pointe 19-13 in the quarter, but could never dig out of the hole it made in the third quarter, despite seven points from Tuipulotu in the fourth.
In the semifinals game leading up to the finals, Nation Ford beat host Myers Park 65-56 behind 33 points from Lindsay and 14 points from Tuipulotu.
The Falcons jumped out to a 16-5 run in the first quarter and stayed the course in the second quarter as they took a 28-16 lead into the half, as Lindsay scored as many points in the first half – 16 – as the entire Myers Park squad.
Myers Park pushed Nation Ford in the third quarter, but the Falcons hit eight of nine shots from the field to control the game and extend their lead to 13 entering the final quarter.
Boys finish 6th
The Nation Ford boys’ team finished sixth at the Farm Bureau Classic at Dorman High School, losing 60-53 to Madison Memorial out of Wisconsin, to fall to 8-6 on the season. Zeb Graham, who made the All-Tournament team with an average of 19 points and four rebounds a game during the tournament, led with 20 points in the game.
Earlier in the tournament, Nation Ford beat Byrnes 102-84 to get to the fifth place game. The Falcons were led by 27 points from Khydarius Smith. Graham added 16 and Shaman Alston scored 17 in the win. The Falcons fell to Gaston Day 69-61 in the opening round of the tournament despite Smith having 11 points and 20 rebounds. Graham added 22 points and Alston added 11 points.
Nation Ford was scheduled to play Central Pageland on the road last week but the game was canceled do to the excessive cold weather and the threat of snow.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
