Nation Ford opens region schedule with win

The Nation Ford Falcons basketball teams opened Region IV-5A play with wins against Rock Hill.
The boys’ team won 92-72 and the girls’ team won 41-37 as they both started 1-0 in the push for the postseason.
In the boys’ game, Nation Ford had four players score in double figure as they were led by Zeb Graham and Eric Moulds, who each scored 16 points. Shaman Alston scored 13 points and Malik Bryant added 12 points. The Falcons’ boys squad is now 9-6 overall.
Nation Ford jumped out to a good start against Rock Hill, going up 18-13, but really turned up the heat in the second quarter with a 26 point performance to go up 44-28 at the half.
The third quarter saw Rock Hill rally and outscore the Falcons, but another big fourth quarter performance where Nation Ford dropped in 32 points helped them to pull away for the win.
Now at 10-4 on the season, the Lady Falcons team took a 20-13 lead at the half and pulled away in the second half as they won 41-37. Both teams battled to an 8-8 tie after the first quarter, before Nation Ford starting to pull away in the second quarter to take the halftime lead.
Rock Hill rallied in the third quarter to outscore Nation Ford by six points, but the Falcons kept their composure and held on for the lead when it counted the most.
Both Falcons teams will now turn their attention to continuing their momentum in the region as they will take on Northwestern next week. They will also have a non-region match-up against Dorman as well.
