Chargers find the cracks in Fort Mill’s defense

The Fort Mill boys’ lacrosse team dropped a hard fought match against the Providence Day Chargers 15-8. It was the Jackets’ first loss of the season.
Fort Mill’s Ben Elia, Conner Baucom and Zach Terry led the Jackets with two goals each. Jackets head coach Parker Thomas said he was proud of the effort his team gave, but knew Providence Day was a tough team to compete against.
“The guys played hard,” Thomas said. “I am proud of the way our kids battled. We made our schedule this way for a reason. It has worked for us in the past. We want to play the best programs we can.”
Providence Day scored off the initial face off to open the scoring just eight seconds later to get the early lead. Fort Mill won the next face off and tried to get its offense moving and Elia would score at 10:24 to tie it.
Never miss a local story.
The Chargers’ strength in the first quarter was the ability to find gaps in the Fort Mill defense. They did this often by penetrating the Jackets’ perimeter to find the cracks. Providence Day would add two more goals midway through the first quarter to take a 3-1 lead.
The one thing Providence Day was good at was what Fort Mill struggled with early on in breaking into the opponent’s perimeter. The Jackets had several shot opportunities in the first quarter, but only Elia seemed to be able to find the net, scoring his second goal of the game with just under 6:25 left in the period.
Despite its struggles, Fort Mill was able to keep pace with Providence Day, trailing after the first quarter 5-2. The Jackets’ struggles continued in the second quarter as the Chargers opened the period scoring just 15 seconds into play.
The Jackets were able to continue to cut into the Chargers lead as Baucom scored about two minutes into the second quarter. Throughout the first half, Fort Mill did struggle to maintain possession as the Jackets turned the ball over with poor passes which led to extra opportunities for Providence Day.
With about 7:30 left in the first half, Fort Mill’s Cole Davidson would take the ball nearly the length of the field to further cut into Providence Day’s lead with a goal. However, keeping the Chargers at bay was something the Jackets couldn’t do as Providence Day added two more goals before the half.
Things didn’t get any better in the second half for the Jackets as Providence Day opened the third quarter with three consecutive goals to go up 11-5 before a Fort Mill time out. Both Baucom and Terry were able to add goals in the third quarter for Fort Mill.
Fort Mill’s Jack McGuire added a goal in the fourth for the Jackets, but they wouldn’t manage to close the gap as the Chargers continued to put points on the board.
Fort Mill now heads on the road for two of the next three games as they travel to Charlotte Latin and Marvin Ridge, while hosting Clover March 8.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments