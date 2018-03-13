Fort Mill boys tennis team fast out of the gate against Lancaster

The Fort Mill boys’ tennis team opened the 2018 season with a recent shutout win over Lancaster.
The Jackets won in straight sets in all but one match, but still managed to come away with a 7-0 win. Fort Mill was led by No. 1 singles Zach Dodson, who won 6-2, 6-1.
Fort Mill’s No. 2 singles Josh Hall won 6-3, 6-1 and No. 3 singles for the Jackets’ Trey Robinson went to a third set tiebreaker winning 6-1, 3-6, and 10-8. At No. 4 singles, Fort Mill’s Charlie Lynch won 6-2, 7-6 and No. 5 singles Matt Sanford won 6-4, 6-3 for the Jackets as well.
In doubles, Ty Mullis and Ethan Barger teamed up for the Jackets to win 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles and Dodson and Robinson teamed up in No. 1 doubles to win 8-5.
Fort Mill head coach Willie Ware, entering his 43rd year with the team, said his team has a lot of potential.
“We got some young players,” Ware said. “We have just one senior, so we have some promise for the future.”
Fort Mill finished second in Region IV last season, so Ware feels like this year’s team should also be in the hunt for a title as well.
“We should be real good in the region,” he said.
Fort Mill now turns its attention to the start of region play as the Jackets take on Northwestern and Clover this coming week. The Northwestern match is at home, but the Clover match is the start of a three game road trip for the Jackets as they won’t play at home again until March 22 against Rock Hill.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
