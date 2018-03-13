Fort Mill opens golfs season with wins over Clover and York

Led a strong core of upperclassman, the Fort Mill boys’ golf team opened the season with two wins.
The Jackets beat Clover and York in separate matches at Fort Mill Golf Club last week. Against Clover, Fort Mill shot a 153, compared to a 179 from Clover. The Jackets were led by freshman Griffin Tarver, who shot a 33. He was followed by three scores of 40 from Cam Cappuzzo, Tyler Patterson and Thomas Blouin.
Clover was led with a 39 from Andrew White. His scores were followed with a 40 from Elliott Zinser. Karson Finnerty and Brody Green both shot a 50.
Against York, Fort Mill shot slightly higher playing in less than ideal conditions, battling high winds and a damp course, but still managed to shoot 157, beating York’s 194. This time, the Jackets were led by Patterson, who shot a 35. His score was followed with a 40 from Cappuzzo and 41s from both Tarver and Wheeler.
While the season is young, Fort Mill head coach Judd Dye said he feels like with another year under their belt, his Jackets’ squad should be well tuned.
“I felt like last year we had a chance to compete, but we didn’t always put up the scores,” he said. “Coming into this year, I know the younger guys were going to be better.”
Last year, Fort Mill made it to the Upper State tournament. Dye said this year’s goal is to make it to the state tournament. One advantage the Jackets should have in getting to the bigger tournament of the year is that Fort Mill Golf Club will host this year’s Region IV-5A tournament scheduled for April 30.
“I am looking forward to playing our home course for the region, which should be to our advantage,” Dye said.
Fort Mill will now set its sights on the Bengal Invitational at Columbia Country Club this week.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
