Nation Ford girls outrun Northwestern, but boys only win relay in evening track meet

On a very frigid night last week, the Nation Ford Falcons split with the Northwestern Trojans in a dual track meet.
The Falcons’ girls won their meet 89.33 to 50.66, while the boys’ team lost 109-32. The Nation Ford girls’ was led by Angelnique Bryant and Katie Pou, as they both won multiple events, as the meet was held with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Nation Ford girls’ won the 4x800 meter and the 4x100 meter relay events. The boys’ team won the 4x100 relay as well.
Bryant won the 100-meters in 12.91 seconds and the 200-meters in 27.95, while Pou won two longer distant events in the 1,600-meters in 5:32; 28 seconds ahead of second place and the 800-meters in 2:29; 10 seconds ahead of second place.
The Falcons’ Claire Mattes won the 3,200-meters in 12:53, while Nation Ford girls’ were just as strong in the field events. In those events, Nation Ford was led by Bryant and Skylar Holmes, who tied for the win in the long jump with both hitting the 17 foot mark.
Holmes would win outright the triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 5.5 inches. Also winning field events for Nation Ford was Camryn Lorick in the high jump as she cleared 5 feet, 2 inches and Sommer Isley in the pole vault, as she cleared 8 feet, 6 inches.
The boys’ team was shut out from having any individual winners. Up next for the Falcons track team is Region IV meets at Clover and Rock Hill. Their next home meet will be April 10 against Fort Mill.
