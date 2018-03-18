Fort Mill shows no mercy in rout over Nation Ford

With two rivals heading in opposite directions, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets’ girls’ lacrosse team didn’t take it easy on the Nation Ford Falcons in their first meeting of the year, winning 17-1.
Fort Mill was led by Charlotte Anderson, Sawyer Wilcox, and Wallace Cortazar all of who had hat tricks in the game. Nation Ford has been struggling of late, while Fort Mill has been on a roll and is now 5-0 on the year. The Falcons fell to 1-6 on the year with the loss.
“The team chemistry looks great,” said Fort Mill head coach Kellianne Wunk. “That is what I am most proud of. Team chemistry is huge. That is what is propelling us forward.”
The Jackets have been strong in nearly every aspect of the game, and proved that just over a minute into the game when Wilcox scored. After losing the insuring face off, Fort Mill got the ball back on a turnover and then would add to their lead with a goal from Anderson.
The Falcons wouldn’t let the lead stand for long and cracked the scoreboard about 20 minutes left in the first half as Jessie Whyte would score for Nation Ford to cut the lead in half for Fort Mill. Fort Mill stayed on the attack despite the Falcons’ goal and Anderson would extend the lead after scoring at the 18:56 mark.
Fort Mill’s Wallace Cortazar would get into the mix less than 30 seconds later to give the Jackets some more breathing room. The Jackets would keep command of the ball and found open seems in the Nation Ford defense, scoring three unanswered goals to go up 5-1 before the Falcons’ would take a time out.
Nation Ford won the face off after the time out and held possession for the next several minutes looking to set up a shot, but could never crack the Jackets’ defense. The Falcons would turn the ball over and then Fort Mill proceeded to score as Cortazar would get her second goal of the half off the Nation Ford miscue.
Scoring stalled for about seven minutes in the first half before the Jackets resumed things with a goal from Zoe Katz, her second in the game.
The Jackets would add several more goals before half, including a hat trick for Anderson, to take a 11-1 lead at the half with goals coming from Janessa Williams and Sydney Ziemer as well in the first half.
Fort Mill started the second half, much like it did the first with a goal as the two teams played with a running clock for the rest of the game. The Jackets scored six unanswered goals in the second half with goals coming from Ziemer, Wilcox, Sydney Colton, Wallace Cortazar and Morgan Cortazar.
Up next for Fort Mill will be games against Eastside and Lake Norman, both at home. Nation Ford next plays at Clover and Spartanburg in the upcoming weeks. These two teams will meet again toward the end of the season at Nation Ford April 12.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
