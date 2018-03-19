Nation Ford tennis team sweeps away Bearcats in straight sets

The Nation Ford Falcons tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season with a clean sweep of the Rock Hill Bearcats.
Nation Ford beat Rock Hill 6-0 winning every match in straight sets. The Falcons were led by No. 1 singles Garrett May, who won 6-0, 6-1 and No. 2 singles Thomas Welch, who won 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 singles Ian Drane for Nation Ford had the best match of the dual by not allowing his opponent to win game as he won 6-0, 6-0. And No. 4 singles Max Kell won 6-0, 6-3 as well for Nation Ford.
In a similar score, Nation Ford’s No. 5 singles Anish Kanthamneni won 6-0, 6-3 and No. 2 doubles of Shiv Patel and Gage Fenbert teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Nation Ford will hit the this week to face Northwestern in a Region IV match up and also travel to Charlotte Country Day to face some strong competition north of the border. The Falcons next home match is scheduled for March 27 against rival Fort Mill.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
