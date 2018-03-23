Second quarter surge is the difference for Falcons against Clover in boys lacrosse

Despite a slow start, the Nation Ford Falcons boys lacrosse team pulled away from the Clover Blue Eagles for a 14-4 win with the help of a strong second quarter.
Nation Ford used a seven goal second quarter, all unanswered by the Blue Eagles, to pull away from Clover to get the win. The Falcons were led in the game by Alex “Lucky” Ramadanovic and Vinny Catan as they both scored four goals in the game.
Nation Ford is now 5-4 overall on the season.
“This is the first game we have really put it all together,” said Nation Ford head coach John Tauzin. “We finally played four quarters. We maximized our possessions.”
Nation Ford opened the game scoring about two and a half minutes into the game off the stick of Zach Skidmore with the assist coming from Jonny Luther. The Falcons were able to keep the momentum for the most part despite Clover getting several opportunities in the first quarter to put their mark on the scoreboard, which came just under seven minutes when Garrett Hawkins scored for the Blue Eagles.
After Clover tied the game, both teams jockeyed for position and control as the Blue Eagles took their only lead with three minutes left in the opening quarter when Hawkins scored his second goal of the game.
Nation Ford’s Finn Gleason evened the match at 2-2 to start the second quarter scoring 39 seconds into play on an acrobatic shot, which caught the Clover goalie off guard. Gleason would stay a part of the action about a minute later assisting on Ramadanovic goal to again give the Falcons the lead.
The Falcons kept the momentum headline their way as Jack McCullough would add to the lead two minutes later. Catan would score Nation Ford’s fourth straight goal of the quarter a minute later as they opened the second period with four unanswered goals leading to a Clover timeout.
Nation Ford was able to control the second quarter as they won each face off after scoring and capitalizing on Clover turnovers in the period. The time out for the Blue Eagles didn’t help as the Falcons would get two more goals afterwards coming from Catan and Ramadanovic. Nation Ford would add another goal before the half coming from Alex Lavigne to take an 8-2 lead into the locker room.
The second half saw Nation Ford continue to pull away as they peppered the Clover goal in the early going with Ramadanovic getting a hat trick with his third goal of the game near the eight minute mark in the third quarter. He would go on to score one more in the quarter and Luther would add a goal of his own as well.
The fourth quarter saw another goal from McCullough and two more goals for Catan, which gave him the hat trick.
Earlier in the week, Nation Ford had a tough road contest with Eastside coming away with an 11-10 win. Up next for the Falcons is a home game against Cuthbertson and a road match up with Audrey Kell.
