Fort Mill girls lacrosse falls in final minute to Lake Norman

The Fort Mill girls lacrosse team dropped just its second game of the season falling 7-6 to the third ranked team in North Carolina, the Lake Norman Wildcats, with the game winner being scored with just 39 seconds left.
The Jackets are now 6-2 on the season having only previously lost to Bishop England earlier in the season.
Fort Mill rallied from being down 6-2 in the finals 19 minutes to score four unanswered goals to tie the game at 6-6 with 5:30 left in the game. The Jackets were led by Charlotte Anderson, who scored two goals.
Lake Norman struck first scoring within the first minute of the game to grab an early lead. Both teams fought for possessions, but the Wildcats controlled the ball most of the first half.
The Jackets would get on the board with less than 7:30 left in the first half to tie the game at 1-1 on a goal by Sydney Coston. The goal seemed to awaken Lake Norman’s offense as they rattled off three straight goals before the half to take a 4-1 lead into the break. Fort Mill struggled with holding onto the ball near the goal and had several turnovers which stalled momentum.
Fort Mill opened the second half scoring early to cut into the Lake Norman lead at 4-2 on a goal by Sawyer Wilcox. The Jackets rally was short lived as the Wildcats came back to score back-to-back goals three minutes later and extend their lead.
Despite Lake Norman keeping a commanding presence in the game, the Jackets kept plugging away at the Wildcats as Anderson scored with less than 19 minutes left to play. Fort Mill kept the pressure on Lake Norman as Sydney Ziemer scored to cut the Wildcats lead to just two with 11:30 left. Anderson would score again less than two minutes later to make it 6-5.
Next up for the Fort Mill on their schedule will be a game at home against South Meck and then they will travel to Christ the King later in the week.
