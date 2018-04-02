Big, fun hat gives Nation Ford batters extra motivation

SHARE COPY LINK It's big and gaudy. But the comic-looking oversized red cowboy hat is not worn in shame. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Homer Hat is worn in honor any time a Nation Ford High School baseball player hits a home run. Stephanie Marks Martell

It's big and gaudy. But the comic-looking oversized red cowboy hat is not worn in shame. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Homer Hat is worn in honor any time a Nation Ford High School baseball player hits a home run. Stephanie Marks Martell