Fort Mill track teams sprint past Indian Land and Lancaster

The Fort Mill boys and girls track team swept Indian Land and Lancaster to win their final home meet of the year.
The Fort Mill boys scored 75 points compared to second place finisher Lancaster with 47 and Indian Land with 19. The girls’ team for Fort Mill compiled 85 points compare to second place Indian Land with 34 and 22 points from Lancaster.
In the boys’ events, Fort Mill had several winners as Josh Caskey won the pole vault clearing 9 feet. In the high jump, Fort Mill’s Braylon McGee and Josh Cloud both cleared 5 feet, 8 inches and Reese Key won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 2 inches. Zach Williams won the triple jump for Fort Mill with a mark of 40 feet, 7 inches.
The track events saw Reece Peters win the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01 and Aiden McNeill win the 800-meters in 2:05, both of Fort Mill. The Jackets’ Dalton Jones won the 1,600-meters in 4:41 and Ethan Smith followed that up with a 10:38 in the 3,200-meters for Fort Mill as well. The Fort Mill boys also won the 4x800-meter relay and the 4x100-meter relay.
Indian Land's boys also brought home some wins in the 100-meters in Marlin Davis winning in 10.71 and the 200-meters in 21.84. Davis also won the 400-meters in 49.37, giving him three wins in the meet.
In the girls’ events, the Brewer sisters led the way for Fort Mill. Jessica Brewer won the pole vault clearing 11 feet, 6 inches and Anna Brewer won the 800-meters in 2:25 and was part of the girls’ 4x800-meter relay team that won as well.
Kaj Campbell won the discus event for Fort Mill with a throw of 98 feet, 6 inches and Taniyah Thomas threw the shot 33 feet, 2 inches to win that event for the Jackets as well. In other field event wins for Fort Mill Ashya Evans won the high jump clearing five feet and Savanna Woodall won two events in the triple jump with a total mark of 33 feet, 6 inches and the long jump nailing 15 feet, 7.5 inches.
In the 3,200-meters, Fort Mill’s Abby Dawson won in 11:55. The Fort Mill girls also won the 4x100 meter relay event as well.
Indian Land had several winners in the girls’ events as well with the girls’ team winning the 4x400 meter relay and bringing home individual winners in the 1,600-meters in Kaitlyn Rodman with a time of 5:50 and the 400-meters in Annalisia Dessie with a time of 1:05.
Up next for Fort Mill is their final dual meet of the year at Nation Ford April 10 and then the York County meet April 19.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
