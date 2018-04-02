Nation Ford’s No. 1 singles player, Garrett May, returns a ball during his match against Fort Mill. He won his match who won 6-1, 6-4.
Nation Ford’s No. 1 singles player, Garrett May, returns a ball during his match against Fort Mill. He won his match who won 6-1, 6-4. Mac Banks
Nation Ford’s No. 1 singles player, Garrett May, returns a ball during his match against Fort Mill. He won his match who won 6-1, 6-4. Mac Banks

Fort Mill Sports

Fort Mill avoids shutout, but Nation Ford slams Jackets all over the court

By Mac Banks

Special to the Fort Mill Times

April 02, 2018 10:44 AM

FORT MILL

The Nation Ford boys tennis team took the lead in Region IV with a 5-1 win over rivals Fort Mill.

Nation Ford beat Fort Mill in straight sets in all but one match as they improved to 5-0 on the season in the region. The Jackets are now 6-1 on the year.

Leading the way for the Falcons was No. 1 singles Garrett May, who won 6-1, 6-4 over Fort Mill’s Zach Dodson. Nation Ford’s No. 2 Thomas Welch beat Josh Hall 6-4, 6-3 and the Falcons’ No. 3 Ian Drane beat Trey Robertson 6-1, 6-2.

Nation Ford continued its winning ways at No. 4 singles with Max Kell beating Charlie Lynch 6-4, 6-1. Fort Mill’s only victory in the match came at Matt Sanford won at No. 5 singles beating Anish Kanthamneri 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the only doubles match, the Falcons’ No. 2 doubles team of Shiv Patel and Gage Fenbert beat Wade Havnaer and Taylor Bogucki 7-5, 6-4.

Nation Ford also handled Clover later in the week rather easily winning 6-0 with only one of the matches going to three sets. Winning for the Falcons were May at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2, Welch 5-7, 6-2, 10-4 at No. 2 singles, Drane at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-2 and Kell at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-3. Also winning at No. 5 singles was Kanthamneri 6-1, 6-1. Winning in doubles was Patel and Fenbert 6-2, 6-3.

Later in the week, Fort Mill bounced back to pick up a win over Northwestern 6-0. Winning for the Jackets against Northwestern was Dodson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Robertson 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Lynch 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Sanford 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles. Also picking up a win for Fort Mill at No. 5 singles was Stephen Murri 6-0, 6-0 and in No. 2 doubles Bogucki and Ethan Barger teamed up to win 6-2, 6-0.

Fort Mill is on spring break and comes out of it with a road match at Marvin Ridge April 9 and then will host Clover at home April 10 and South Pointe at home April 11. Nation Ford comes back after spring break with a match at Rock Hill April 10 and then host Charlotte Catholic April 11 and Northwestern April 12 at home.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

  Comments  