Gardner leads Nation Ford softball team past Clover

SHARE COPY LINK An outpouring of runs helped the Nation Ford high School softball team post big Region 4-5A win over Clover just before spring break. Carly Gardner of Nation Ford hit a double and drove in three RBI in the win. Jeff Sochko

An outpouring of runs helped the Nation Ford high School softball team post big Region 4-5A win over Clover just before spring break. Carly Gardner of Nation Ford hit a double and drove in three RBI in the win. Jeff Sochko