Fort Mill takes two from Royals to end Wheels play heading into region schedule

After a late inning loss in the first game of the 2018 Wheels Tournament at South Pointe, Fort Mill bounced back to win three games, including beating host South Pointe 11-1 and sweeping a doubleheader on the last day of the tournament as well.
Jackets head coach Travis Collier said he feels his team is heading in the right direction as it resumes Region IV play this week. Fort Mill is now 13-5 on the season overall.
“We feel good about where we are at,” Collier said. “Our guys are buying in. We feel like we are deep, we just have to put it together.”
Fort Mill opened the tournament with a 5-4 loss to Georgia Premier Academy, which scored two runs in the top of the seventh for the win. The Jackets allowed 10 hits and made four errors, while collecting only five hits themselves in the game.
Justin Kerosetz went 2-3 at the plate for Fort Mill and Connor Manco went 1-3 with a double and two RBI in the loss. Mikey Tepper went 1-3 with an RBI.
Against South Pointe, Fort Mill rebounded to get a decisive win against the host Stallions. The Jackets rattled out 12 hits and made just one error in the field in the 11-1 win. Tepper got the start on the mound and went four strong innings, allowing two hits and one run, while walking one and striking out six.
Fort Mill scored in the first inning off two hits and a RBI from Manco. South Pointe tied the game in the second, but would only pick up one more hit in the game. The Jackets drove in three runs in the third inning on four hits as JT Marr got things started with a double. Kerosetz would single in Carson Jones, pinch running for Marr, and Manco would double in Kerosetz before Hayden Howell would drive in Manco with a single.
The Jackets really blew things open in the fourth after scoring seven runs on six hits. Fort Mill batted around in the inning as Shayne Boyle got both of his hits in the fourth. Logan Stone, Dylan Helms and Alan Stevens would all get hits in the inning as well.
Leading the way at the plate for Fort Mill was Kerosetz and Stone, who both went 2-2 with an RBI. Boyle would go 2-3 with an RBI and Helms would go 1-3 with two RBI.
On the final day of the tournament, Fort Mill swept a doubleheader against the Carolina Royals, winning 10-5 and beating Midland Valley 10-0.
Leading the way against the Royals were Stone and Bartow Keller, both of who went 3-4 with three RBI each. Kerosetz also went 1-4 with a triple and drove in a run as well. Against Midland Valley, Helms allowed one hit over five innings, while striking out seven and walking just one. At the plate, Keller was 2-4 with two RBI and a home run. Kerosetz went 2-3 with a RBI on a double. Manco and Marr each had home runs against Midland Valley as well. Kerosetz and Stone were named to the All-Tournament team.
Coming back into the regular season, Fort Mill has a three game series this week against Rock Hill with the Jackets home games being played Monday and Friday.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments