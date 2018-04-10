Nation Ford looks to rebound from spring break lacrosse loss

With both teams looking for competition over spring break, the St. Francis de Sales Stallions made the trip down from Ohio to a warmer climate to play the Nation Ford boys lacrosse team and went away with a 14-4 win over the Falcons.
Head coach John Tauzin and Nation Ford fell to 7-6 on the season.
“They are a good team,” Tauzin said, of the team from the Buckeye state. “They won possessions and faces offs and they have a really solid defense.”
St. Francis struck first just over a minute into the game to take the early lead. Nation Ford battled for control against the visiting team, but struggled to get its offense moving in the early going. The Falcons' defense did well to kept things at bay early on as goalie Chris Cost stopped several shots in the first quarter.
Nation Ford got on the board eight minutes into the game as Vinny Catan scored to tie things up with about 4:30 left. St. Francis regained the lead about two minutes later with a goal from Tyler Albers, as they would hold on to that lead into the start of the second quarter.
St. Francis started the second quarter slow while looking for the right shot to take. The Falcons moved the ball well, but ended up turning it over. Nation Ford had its chances midway through the second quarter, but couldn’t break the Stallions' back defensive line to create any opportunities for themselves. The Falcons got several shot attempts off, but were wide of the net each time.
Costs' play in net for the Falcons kept the game in check for Nation Ford throughout the second quarter. St. Francis did score with about 71 seconds left in the second quarter off a turnover near the net putting them up 3-1 right before the half.
The second half started much like the first one ended with a goal from St. Francis to extend their lead to 4-1 as they broke into the net just 49 seconds into the third quarter. St. Francis scored two more goals to go up 6-1, before Nation Ford could rally some with Alex Ramadanovic scoring the Falcons' second goal of the game.
With a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter, St. Francis would extend its lead with another goal, as the Nation Ford defense struggled at that point to keep up. Offensively, they were able to keep scoring as Catan scored his second goal of the game with 1:16 left in the quarter. Despite the goal, again, the Falcons’ defense struggled to keep St. Francis contained as they would add an eight goal of the game with 12 second left in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a struggle for Nation Ford as they defensively failed to contain St. Francis who would add another six goals in the game to finish things off. There was a bright spots for the Falcons in the fourth as Zach Skidmore would score.
Up next for Nation Ford is the regular season finale against rival Fort Mill at Bob Jones Stadium April 12.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
