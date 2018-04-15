Fort Mill golfers keep hot streak going at Rock Hill event

An impressive showing in the Fleischer Tournament at Rock Hill Country Club has the Fort Mill boys’ golf team heading in the right direction as the Yellow Jackets look to soon wrap up their regular season.
The Jackets finished fifth at the Fleischer Tournament with a team score of 653 (326-327), 10 shots back from fourth place Spartanburg, in the 12 team tournament. Fort Mill was led by a 159 (79-80) from Griffin Tarver in the two day, 36-hole tournament. His score was followed by scores of 164 from both Mike Wheeler, who shot rounds of 84 and 80, and Cam Cappuzzo, who shot rounds of 80 and 84. Tyler Patterson finished out the Jackets scoring with a 166 (83-83).
Nation Ford finished tied for eighth in the tournament with a 690 (335-355). The Falcons were led by a 165 from Nolan Will, with rounds of 81 and 84. Daniel King shot a 168 (83-85) and Grant Bridges shot 176 (85-91). David King finished the scoring for the Falcons with a score of 181 (86-95). Boiling Springs won the event with a 614.
Fort Mill sits with a 13-2 overall record having won a three-way match against Rock Hill and Nation Ford and then won the inaugural TPC Piper Glen Invitational against three other teams.
“We have made a steady progression,” said Fort Mill head coach Judd Dye. “We know where we need to be and are trending toward the end of the month at the Region IV tournament.”
In the TPC Piper Glen Invitational, Fort Mill shot a 242 with Wheeler leading the way in the 18-hole tournament with a 78. Butler and South Meck shot a 281 as a team and Hopewell shot a 345. Aiding Fort Mill behind Wheeler’s 78 was a 79 from Cappuzzo and an 85 from Patterson.
Against Nation Ford and Rock Hill at Springfield Golf Club, Fort Mill shot a 155 compared to Nation Ford’s 156 and Rock Hill’s 156 narrowly edging both teams. Fort Mill was led by a 36 from Tarver. His score was followed with a pair of 39s from Cappuzzo and Patterson, before Wheeler rounded the scoring out at 41.
Nation Ford was led by a 37 from Will, followed by a 39 from David King and two rounds of 40 from Bridges and John Moss. Falcons head coach Fred Bruce said his team is coming along.
“Hopefully, then need to understand the focus needs to be there,” he said. “They seem to be coming into their own.”
Up next for Nation Ford will be another tri-match against Fort Mill and South Pointe at Springfield, as well as a tri-match against Lancaster and Rock Hill at Rock Hill Country Club. For Fort Mill, they play two three-way matches this week. The first against Rock Hill and York and then against South Pointe and Nation Ford, again at Springfield.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net
