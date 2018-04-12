Some results contested in Fort Mill-Nation Ford track meet

In their only head-to-head meeting on the track this season, the Fort Mill and Nation Ford track teams split their meet.
The Fort Mill boys won 80-60, while Nation Ford narrowly unofficially edged the Jackets 72-69. The meet wrapped up Fort Mill’s dual meet season, as they head into more meets with multiple teams like the York County Meet.
For the boys, winners for Fort Mill included the 4x800 and 4x400 teams, while the Nation Ford boys won the 4x100. Individual winners for the Jackets during the meet was – Reece Peters in 110-meter hurdles in 17:49; Dalton Jones in 1,600-meters in 4:45; Nigel Davis in 400-meters in 52.79; Aidan McNeill in 800-meters in 2:06; Ethan Smith in 3,200-meters in 10:19; Braylon McGee high jump in 5 feet, 10 inches and long jump in 20 feet, 2 inches; and Reese Key in shot put in 47 feet.
Winners for the Nation Ford boys included James Chenault in 100-meters in 11.34 and 200-meters in 23.05; Evan Welch in 400-meter hurdles in 1:01; Chandler Burns in pole vault in 10 feet; and Jajuan McKie in triple jump in 40 feet, 4 inches.
For the girls, Fort Mill won the 4x800 and 4x400, while Nation Ford won the 4x100. Individual winners for Nation Ford girls were – Nadia Castillo in 100-meters in 18.16; Haley Bishop in 100-meters in 12.07 and 200-meters in 25.11; Ansley Archuleta in 400-meters in 1:05; Camryn Lorick in high jump in 4 feet, 10 inches and Skylar Holmes in long jump in 15 feet, 11 inches and triple jump in 34 feet, 6 inches.
Winning for Fort Mill girls were Abby Dawson in 1,600-meters in 5:48 and 3,200-meters in 12:21; Anna Brewer in 400-meter hurdles in 1:07; Regan Hodge in 800-meters in 2:35; Jessica Brewer in pole vault in 11 feet and Taniya Thomas in shot put in 34 feet, 9.5 inches.
Up next for Nation Ford is a meet at Spring Valley and then the Region IV championship April 26, according to their schedule. Fort Mill has the York County Meet April 19 and then the region meet as well.
