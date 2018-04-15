Nation Ford remains perfect in region play with shutout of Clover

SHARE COPY LINK The first meeting between the two schools saw Nation Ford grab the win with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium in Clover. The second time around, it was anyone's match as a lone goal made the difference. Stephanie Marks Martell

The first meeting between the two schools saw Nation Ford grab the win with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium in Clover. The second time around, it was anyone's match as a lone goal made the difference. Stephanie Marks Martell