A diversity of sports represented at Nation Ford High spring signing ceremony

The Nation Ford Falcons recently had five more athletes sign to play college sports next year.
Lacrosse, volleyball, baseball and basketball are the sports that are taking the Nation Ford High student athletes to the next level.
Carli Pigza, 17, will be attending Tusculum College in Tennessee to play volleyball.
“The volleyball team is like a family,” she said. “It was a really pretty area.”
Pigza also looked at UNC-Pembroke, North Carolina Wesleyan College and Augusta University as well before deciding on Tusculum. She plans on majoring in art education.
Baseball player Hayden Mobbs, 17, signed to play at Erskine College and will be majoring in business administration. He will be playing either at first base or at third base and looked at other schools before choosing Erskine.
“It was the best place for me,” he said.
Mobbs looked at Lander University, Lafayette College and USC-Sumter as well. While playing time during his freshman year maybe limited, Mobbs said he looks forward to earning more at-bats as his carrer unfolds.
“I will be playing more my sophomore year,” he said.
Basketball player Landon Murray, 18, will be hitting the court next season at Greensboro College. He had looked at college just from an academic standpoint, but when Greensboro contacted him about playing at the next level; it was something he said he couldn’t turn down.
“I really liked the school and the coach,” he said. “I expect to get some playing time right off the bat.”
Murray plans on majoring in athletic training.
There were two lacrosse players in Griffin Raczynski and Kelly King who signed as well. King, 18, will be playing at Averett University in Virginia. She plans on majoring in pre-veterinary medicine with an emphasis on equestrian science.
“It is the perfect distance from home for me,” she said. “It’s perfect in every aspect. I am friends with some of the recruits. It gives me a chance to get away and branch out some.”
King looked at Brevard College and Randolph College before deciding on Averett.
However, Raczynski, 18, said for him Randolph College was the right choice.
“It’s the perfect location for me,” he said. “The defensive coach and head coach made me feel like I was family.”
Raczynski also looked at Methodist University and Jacksonville University. He plans on majoring in sports medicine.
