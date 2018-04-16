Fort Mill comes out on top of high-scoring Region IV title match with Nation Ford

SHARE COPY LINK The boys lacrosse teams from Nation Ford and Fort Mill high schools met for the regular season finale. Fort Mill won the high-scoring match to clinch the Region IV title. Both teams are now getting ready for the S.C. 5A playoffs. Jeff Sochko

