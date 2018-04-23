Clover puts a dent in Fort Mill's soccer playoff hopes

SHARE COPY LINK The Fort Mill boys’ soccer team is fighting for its playoff life after losing 3-0 to the Clover Blue Eagles. Here are the highlights. Now the Jackets need to win out to make the postseason. Stephanie Marks Martell

