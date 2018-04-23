Nation Ford golf team takes one each from Fort Mill, South Pointe

The Nation Ford boys’ golf team bested Fort Mill and South Pointe on its home course at Springfield Golf Club in the team's only match of the week.
The Falcons were led by a 40 from Daniel King as Nation Ford shot a 164 as a team. Fort Mill was 10 strokes off the pace at 174 and South Pointe shot a 185.
Behind King’s 40 was a pair of 41s from David King and Nolan Will and John Moss closed out the scoring with a 42.
Fort Mill was led by a 41 from Cam Cappuzzo and then a 43 from Keegan Brown, before bringing in a pair of 45s from Mike Wheeler and Thomas Hart.
Earlier in the week, Fort Mill beat York and Rock Hill at Spring Lake Country Club. Fort Mill and Rock Hill each shot a 163 in regulation and then had to go to a one-hole playoff, which saw Fort Mill win.
The Jackets were led by a 40 from Cappuzzo and Bryce Wittmer. Griffin Tarver shot a 41 and Wheeler shot a 42 for Fort Mill in the win.
Fort Mill and Nation Ford head into the final week of the regular season this week. The Jackets will have home match-ups against Rock Hill and Northwestern at Fort Mill Golf Club, before hosting the Region IV championship April 30, also at Fort Mill Golf Club. Nation Ford will finish their regular season against Clover and South Pointe, with both matches being on the road.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments