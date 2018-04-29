Nation Ford High's tennis season continues, Fort Mill's ends

SHARE COPY LINK The Nation Ford Falcons tennis team won their opening match of the 5A playoffs by beating Hillcrest 7-0, while Fort Mill fell 5-1 to Greenwood in the first round of their 5A playoff match. Stephanie Marks Martell

