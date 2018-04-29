Nation Ford High's tennis season continues, Fort Mill's ends

For one local tennis team, their season continues into this week, while another one ends.
The Nation Ford Falcons tennis team won their opening match of the 5A playoffs by beating Hillcrest 7-0, while Fort Mill fell 5-1 to Greenwood in the first round of their 5A playoff match. The Falcons will now take on Byrnes in the second round at home this week. Nation Ford is currently 10-1 on the season.
Nation Ford won all of its matches in straight sets against Hillcrest as two of the matches ended in early Hillcrest retirements. The Falcons’ No. 1 singles Garrett May won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 2 singles Thomas Welch won 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles Ian Drane won 6-1, 6-0 for Nation Ford and the Falcons’ Max Kell was leading at No. 4 singles 6-2, 1-0 when Hillcrest retired. The Falcons also got a retirement at No. 5 singles with Anish Kanthamneni leading 6-2, 1-0 in the second set.
In doubles action, Gage Fenbert and Shiv Patel won 6-0, 6-2 for Nation Ford at No. 2 doubles and in No. 1 doubles Welch and May teamed to win 8-6.
At Fort Mill, which also hosted a first round match, the Jackets got just one win in No. 2 doubles with Matt Sanford and Taylor Bogucki get a win 6-1, 6-1.
All five of the Jackets starters fell in straight sets. For Fort Mill No. 1 singles Zach Dodson lost 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 singles Josh Hall fell 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 singles Trey Robertson fell 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 singles Charlie Lynch lost 6-0, 6-0 and in No. 5 singles Ethan Barger lost 6-3, 6-4.
“It has been a good season,” said Fort Mill head coach Willie Ware. “The kids played well. We just have to work harder next year.”
Fort Mill finished the season at 8-5 overall.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
