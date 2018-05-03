These Indian Land Warriors have a bond. But soon it's time to go their separate ways.

All of their hard work has finally paid off. Recently, four Indian Land High School Warriors signed to play college soccer next year.
Brianna Bishop, 18, will attend Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga. She plans to major in biology and will play forward or center-mid for the Lions. She said what she enjoys most about soccer is playing with a team.
“When you’re off the field you’re training hard, but when you’re on the field you get to play with your team and laugh,” she said. “Being able to work with other people in that kind of environment is really nice.”
She said excelling in soccer has prepared her for college and beyond by teaching her responsibility – both personal responsibility and responsibility for others.
Her sister, Summer Bishop, 17, signed with Queens University in Charlotte where she plans to study biology and play center forward or an attacking mid position. Summer said playing with teammates such as senior Kailee Erwin has been the highlight of her high school soccer experience.
“I really enjoy it when we’re able to connect almost telepathically to do these amazing passes and technical feats,” Summer said. “It’s just beautiful to watch it all unfold and to be in the middle of it.”
She said playing soccer has helped her strengthened her time management skills because she’s had to balance practice and games with her academic responsibilities.
“It’s also taught me the importance of having a team,” Summer said, “not only for soccer, but a team for emotional support, and just having friends.”
Erwin, 17, plans to study nursing at Newberry College and play defensive center mid for the Wolves. She said soccer is her passion and it allows her to let go of everything else on her mind and simply focus on the game.
She thinks her time spent with the team, both on and off the field, has readied her for the next step in life.
“Just being able to work with people, work with my team and do something I love to do prepares me to work with people,” Erwin said.
Although the other three athletes started playing soccer when they were 4-years-old, Abby Curry, 18, began at the early age of 3.
“Even though I was a year younger, I was tall enough, so they let me play,” she said.
Curry will attend Coker College in Hartsville where she plans to major in sports medicine and play defense for the Cobras.
She said she’ll miss her Warrior teammates because they’ve grown up together like one big family. And she gives credit to her coaches who’ve taught her a lot.
“I was very immature then and they’ve helped me grow into a wonderful young lady,” Curry said. “I’ve definitely improved my time management and communication skills – I’m always on time now or a few minutes early – and how to work together as a team.”
