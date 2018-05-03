Fort Mill and Nation Ford golf teams qualify for SC Upper State tournament

Both Fort Mill and Nation Ford qualified for the Upper State golf tournament, but came up short when it came to winning the Region IV championship.
That honor went to the Rock Hill Bearcats, as they shot a 306 as a team at Fort Mill Golf Club which hosted the tournament this year. Along with Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Nation Ford and Clover all qualified for the 18-hole Upper State tournament held at Fox Run Country Club in Simpsonville May 7. Fox Run is a par 72 course that runs 6,556 yards long.
The Jackets came in second in the region tournament, despite hosting the tournament on its home course. Fort Mill shot a 315 as a team, nine strokes behind Rock Hill’s winning score. Fort Mill head coach Judd Dye said the main goal was to advance to the Upper State.
“We would have liked to have won, but in the back of our minds, we knew we have to move on to the next round,” he said. “We did what we wanted to do. I like our chances. We would like to win Upper State. We have set new goals. Our goal is to move on and be playing the Monday after that.”
Fort Mill had three of its four golfers make the All-Region team and was led by a 75 from Cam Cappuzzo. His score was followed by a 77 from Mike Wheeler and a 79 from Griffin Tarver. Bryce Wittmer finished out the scoring for the Jackets with an 84. Cappuzzo, Wheeler and Tarver made the All-Region team.
Nation Ford shot a 327 and finished third as a team. They were led by their All-Region golfer in Nolan Will, who shot an 80. His score was followed with an 81 from John Moss, 82 from Grant Bridges and an 84 from David King.
Falcons’ head coach Fred Bruce had a score in mind, which his team missed, but said they still accomplished their main goal of qualifying for Upper State.
“I was hoping for a 320,” Bruce said. “They played okay. We advanced so that is the good thing. That is what we wanted to do.”
Of all the players in the region tournament, Clover’s Brody Green had the shot of the tournament scoring a hole in one on the 10th hole using a nine iron on the 162-yard hole. Green shot an 83 for his round. Clover was led by Andrew White, who made the All-Region team with a 76. Elliot Zinser shot an 84 and Karson Finnerty shot an 89 for the Blue Eagles to finish their scoring.
At the Upper State tournament, the top eight teams will advance to the state tournament in Florence where they will play 36 holes to decide a state champion at the Country Club of South Carolina.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments