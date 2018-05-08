Nation Ford's tennis season ends as nail-biter doesn't fall the Falcons' way

A second round 5A playoff nail-biter between Nation Ford and the Byrnes Rebels didn’t fall the Falcons way as they were eliminated from the boys' tennis playoffs with a 4-3 loss.
The match came down to the No. 1 doubles and the Falcons lost 6-4, 6-4.
“I am proud of each and every one of my guys,” said Nation Ford head coach Scott Buie. “They fought hard and played hard. That is all I could ask of them.”
Nation Ford got wins at No. 3 singles in Ian Drane 6-2, 6-4 and No. 4 singles Max Kell 6-0, 6-1. The Falcons lost at No. 1 singles with Garrett May falling 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles with Thomas Welch falling 6-2, 6-2 and No. 5 singles with Anish Kanthamneni falling 6-3, 7-6.
In doubles action, the Falcons did split with Byrnes winning in No. 2 doubles with Gage Fenbert and Shiv Patel winning 6-2, 6-4, before Welch and Kell dropped the No. 1 doubles match which lasted over two hours.
Nation Ford’s season ends as they take only their second loss on the year and finish 10-2 after coming off a perfect season in Region IV which saw them win the championship.
