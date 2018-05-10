Fort Mill softball alive in playoffs. Here's needs to happen to reach the title game

Late inning hits by the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets softball team guided them to a 5-2 win over the Boiling Springs Bulldogs and keeps the Jackets alive in the Upper State playoffs. Next up is a road a game against Byrnes Friday. If they win, they play two.

Fort Mill must sweep a doubleheader from Byrnes to make it to the 5A state championship series next week.

The Jackets struggled early in its game against Boiling Springs, allowing two runs in the first inning on a couple of errors. Fort Mill made three errors in the game. Defensively, Payton Lemire got the start for the Jackets and pitched six innings. She allowed six hits and two runs, none of which were earned, while striking out four and not walking any.

Bella Roy pitched the seventh inning for the Jackets, striking out all three batters.

At the plate, Brynn Bartolini and Marissa McDermott both went 2-4 with RBIs and Reagan Smith and Emma Tisdale was 1-3.

Emma Skovran came up with a big pinch hit single in the sixth to drive in a run as well and give Fort Mill some much needed insurance heading into the seventh.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM