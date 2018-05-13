Nation Ford slips a rare goal past Wando's keeper. That's when things got real.

SHARE COPY LINK The Wando Warriors came into the S.C. 5A boys' soccer title match ranked No. 1 in the country, according to USA Today. They were 26-0 and had won 53 consecutive games. Nation Ford, in the midst of a late-season run, pushed Wando to the limit. Stephanie Marks Martell

