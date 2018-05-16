It rained. It poured. After 2 days, Fort Mill and NaFo golfers were among the best

SHARE COPY LINK Fort Mill finished seventh as a team over the two day, 36-hole South Carolina high school tournament. Nation Ford finished 10th. The tournament was played among the top 16 teams in 5A at the Florence course. Mac Banks

Fort Mill finished seventh as a team over the two day, 36-hole South Carolina high school tournament. Nation Ford finished 10th. The tournament was played among the top 16 teams in 5A at the Florence course. Mac Banks