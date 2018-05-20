Nation Ford gets back on the football field with big goals in mind

Every year, football teams are allowed to practice about three weeks in May. This year, those practices locally have been hit and miss with all the bad weather in the area.
“Weather has been a drag,” said Falcons’ head coach Michael Allen.
Coming off a share of the Region IV title, Nation Ford is looking to keep that momentum heading into another season. The Falcons again will have major questions to answer, beginning with who will be under center after the graduation of Ben Tuipulotu, who took over at quarterback for last season's post season run.
“When it comes to spring practice, our energy has been great,” Allen said. “Our hard work in the off season has been coming to fruition for some of these guys with the growth they had through our winter workouts.”
As of now, Nation Ford has six quarterbacks listed on its preseason roster, some of who will end up playing other positions and or at the JV level. For example, one of their main receiving targets, Dewuan McCullum, who played some quarterback last season, is listed at both positions as the 2018 season takes shape.
“We have good numbers, but we have had some situations where kids aren’t showing or their mom is keeping them at home or they got job situations,” Allen said. “You normally have that, but we have dialed the numbers back down and we will restart those guys when we start our summer program May 29.”
The Falcons summer workouts start after Memorial Day and go through July 19. Their first mandatory practice begins July 27, just three weeks before the season kicks off.
In the past, Nation Ford has opened up the season against a powerhouse like South Pointe. While the Falcons don’t face them to open next season, their opening game won’t be against a pushover by any means as they hit the road to face Spartanburg Aug. 17. The Falcons will play South Pointe Aug. 31 on the road.
Besides Spartanburg and South Pointe, Nation Ford also has non-region games against Conway at home Aug. 24, against Lancaster at home Sept. 7 and at home against Indian Land Sept. 14. They will have an open date Sept. 21 before beginning their region schedule at home against Clover Sept. 28. They will then host Fort Mill Oct. 5 at home before finishing the season with three straight road games to Northwestern, Rock Hill and then Chapin.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
