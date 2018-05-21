Fort Mill football team gets first taste of a new coach and new system

If there was one gripe new Fort Mill head football coach Rob McNeely could have about the area, it could easily be the weather.
Just when he needed it to be sunny, rain, thunder and lightning delays ate into the Jackets’ spring football practice last week, causing sessions to end early or be canceled entirely. When Fort Mill has been able to hit the field, McNeely liked what he saw, he said.
“I have been surprised with the effort and enthusiasm,” he said. “It is a testament of how hard we have worked them in the weight room.”
McNeely calls his practices "up tempo" and said that he hopes what the players are learning now can transition to the summer program. Having a lot of players in his classes at school helps, he said.
“We are able to start building their playbooks,” he said.
McNeely said he wants to use the Jackets’ summer program for review and refinement. While he admits as a coach, he wants his players to execute plays to perfection, but he knows that only time and repetition will be able to make that happen.
“I know it isn’t going to be perfect,” he said. “But that will come with reps. There will be some tweaks and adjustments.”
After they wrap up spring practice, Fort Mill will begin summer workouts June 4. Also scheduled next month for the Jackets are three seven-on-seven events, two of which are at Fort Mill High. Those dates are June 19 and June 21. Mandatory practices for Fort Mill will begin July 27.
The Jackets will open their season Aug. 17 at River Bluff and have six non-region games. Fort Mill’s home opener will be Aug. 24 against Chester and they will also host home games against Camden Sept. 7 and York Sept. 21. Other non-region games include trips to Lancaster and Lugoff-Elgin.
Fort Mill will open Region IV play at Rock Hill Sept. 28, before heading to Nation Ford Oct. 5 and then hosting Northwestern Oct. 19 and Clover Oct. 26 at home to finish out the regular season.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
