Can Tega Cay make it 10 in a row? That's the goal for defending swim league champs

Looking for a decade of dominance, the Tega Cay Breakers are gunning for their 10th consecutive Metrolina Swim League title this summer.
They will be doing so with new head coach Kathleen Michaeli. Michaeli has been around the Breakers program in one capacity or another for the past dozen years either serving as a parent volunteer or a member of the board. This year, she adds "head coach" to that resume.
“I have been involved for years,” she said. “I have been around since my kids were swimming at 6-years-old and they are graduating (high school) this year.”
This year’s Breakers team has 193 swimmers on the squad with the majority of them in the 7-8 and 9-10-year-old groups.
“Those two groups are huge,” she said.
Each age group has about 40 swimmers in it. Tega Cay has about 20 swimmers 6 and under and has another large group once they reach the teen swimmers. The Breakers have about 45 teens who are swimming for them this summer either in the 13-14 age group or the 15-18 age group.
“That is a pretty good number for our older swimmers,” Michaeli said.
With nearly 200 swimmers, Michaeli said she feels good about how this year’s team is shaping up.
“I think they are looking great,” she said. “They are motivated and we have a great group of coaches.”
The swim season for Tega Cay officially begins June 7 as the Breakers have just four dual meets before the Metrolina swim championship June 23. Tega Cay has home meets against Lake Wylie June 11 and Rock Hill June 18. They will open the season at River Hills June 7 and then travel to Lancaster June 14.
The championship meet this year will combine what was known in previous years as the Metrolina Invitational and the Metrolina Championship into one giant meet on Saturday, June 23.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
