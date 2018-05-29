Ed Susi left Fort Mill High after the 2017 season. But he's not done with football.

While the colors may resemble each other, the job will be different for former Fort Mill High football coach Ed Susi.





Susi is trading in the blue and gold of Fort Mill for a darker blue and yellow of the Lancaster Bruins. Susi will be the Bruins’ new offensive coordinator for the 2018 season after 11 years as head coach for the Jackets.

Soon after the 2017 season ended, Susi resigned his role as Fort Mill head coach saying that both the program and himself needed “a new direction.”

Susi had 51 wins with Fort Mill and is the longest serving head football coach in the school's modern era (from 1960 through today). His 51 wins are the most for any head football coach at the school, second only to Gus Allen’s school record of 63 wins. He was 7-4 against rival Nation Ford during his time as Jackets’ head coach.

While searching for a new coach for his staff, Lancaster head coach Bobby Collins contacted Susi about the offensive coordinator position he had open.

“He said to keep them in mind,” Susi said. “I met with him and talked to him and it worked out.”

Susi applied for other head coaching jobs around the state, but any head coaching position would have taken him out of the area. While he says he still would like to someday be a head coach again, Susi said nothing seem to fit like the Lancaster job which will keep him and his family in the Indian Land area where they currently live.

“I obviously want to be a head coach again,” he said. “I feel like I still got a few years left in me to do that.”

Susi will be establishing his style of offense for the Bruins, which is set to play Fort Mill Aug. 31 this upcoming season.

“They are learning a new system,” he said. “It’s a transition. Right now I am meeting with everybody trying to get on the same page.”

Susi said he will miss working with the administration in Fort Mill and looks upon his time in Fort Mill favorably.

“I have a really good rapport with the coaches and staff here (Fort Mill),” he said. “I have a good relationship with the administration in Mr. Christopher and Coach Hartsoe. I don’t think I would have lasted here 11 years if I didn’t.”

Lancaster will kick off their 2018 season against Indian Land Aug. 17.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM