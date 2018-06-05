Nation Ford High junior in the pipeline for spot on the U.S. Olympic volleyball team

Rising Nation Ford High junior Sophie Fischer has been invited to play with the United States A1 National team at the High Performance Volleyball Championships in July.
Fischer, 16, will be among 20 players in the nation to play on the team, which will compete in Tulsa, Okla., against nearly a dozen foreign countries, including China, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Peru, Canada and New Zealand — just to name a few.
The six-foot, five-inch tall middle blocker/outside hitter who has already verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, said she is looking forward to the trip, especially for its future potential. The A1 National team is a pipeline for the United States Women’s Olympic volleyball team.
“It helps to give Olympics coaches a better look at you,” she said. “I am looking forward to the experience and learning more about the game.”
Fischer went to a tryout in February in Raleigh, N.C., and was selected in May. She was an All-State player and MaxPreps All-American as a sophomore at Nation Ford.
The A1 National trip will be July 19-29. Of the 20 players selected for the event, the top 10 will make the starting squad. Fischer said she has to make the top 10 because reserves don't get much playing time.
“We all get to practice together for one week and they will select the top 10,” she said. “I am going to try my best.”
Fischer has played volleyball since sixth grade and she said she enjoys the competitiveness of the sport.
“I enjoy how everyone on my team competes to make everyone better,” she said.
Nation Ford head volleyball coach Carrie Christian said Fischer is a versatile player who brings a measure of "balance" to the Falcons.
“Not only is she a powerful hitter and forceful blocker, Sophie dominated the back row with her serve receive and defense,” Christian said. “She was voted captain as a sophomore and has the perfect balance of fun and focus. Her funny personality and intense work ethic blend for a truly special combination that makes everyone around her better.”
