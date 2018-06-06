Fort Mill gymnast falls off the beam. It's what happened next that counted most.

Fort Mill gymnast Jessica Meyer wins the all-around at Xcel Gold Jessica Meyer, 15, a homeschooled student from Fort Mill, recently won the all-around at the recent North Carolina State Meet and Regional Meet in Xcel Gold. She trains under Kourtney Colley and Nick Baker at Metrolina Gymnastics. Rebecca Meyer ×

