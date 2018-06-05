After winning CAA Rookie of the Year at Elon, Fort Mill's Christopher now a Gamecock

Meredith Christopher of Fort Mill is now a USC Gamecock Fort Mill High grad Meredith Christopher is transferring from Elon University, where she was the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Rookie of the Year on the soccer field, to the University of South Carolina. Christopher is eligible to play at USC. Mac Banks ×

