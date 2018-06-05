It's time for summer swim leagues to dive into schedules

The 2018 Greater Charlotte Swim League kicks off this week for the summer season. Here is a brief look at the three local teams competing in the league:
Baxter Barracudas
Conference: Division II
Number of Swimmers: 210
Largest group: 7-8-year-olds & 9-10-year-olds (80)
Schedule:
June 7 at Hembstead
June 11 at The Reserve
June 18 vs. Springfield
June 21 vs. Brookhaven
June 25 at Hunter Oaks
June 28 vs. Weddington Chase
All-Star Meet: July 8
Springfield Greenwave
Conference: Division II
Number of Swimmers: 160
Largest group: 9-10-year-olds (40)
Schedule:
June 7 vs. Weddington Chase
June 11 vs. Brookhaven
June 14 at The Reserve
June 18 at Baxter
June 21 at Hembstead
June 28 vs. Hunter Oaks
All-Star Meet: July 8
Fort Mill YMCA Sharks
Conference: Division IV
Number of swimmer: 91
Largest group: 9-10-year-olds (43)
Schedule:
June 7 vs. Candlewyck
June 11 at Stone Creek
June 14 at Southampton
June 18 at Cameron Woods
June 21 vs. Sardis Forest
June 28 vs. Beverly Crest
All-Star Meet: July 7
