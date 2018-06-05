Greater Carolina Swim League meets begin this week

It's time for summer swim leagues to dive into schedules

By Mac Banks

Correspondent

June 05, 2018 02:15 PM

FORT MILL TOWNSHIP

The 2018 Greater Charlotte Swim League kicks off this week for the summer season. Here is a brief look at the three local teams competing in the league:

Baxter Barracudas

Conference: Division II

Number of Swimmers: 210

Largest group: 7-8-year-olds & 9-10-year-olds (80)

Schedule:

June 7 at Hembstead

June 11 at The Reserve

June 18 vs. Springfield

June 21 vs. Brookhaven

June 25 at Hunter Oaks

June 28 vs. Weddington Chase

All-Star Meet: July 8

Springfield Greenwave

Conference: Division II

Number of Swimmers: 160

Largest group: 9-10-year-olds (40)

Schedule:

June 7 vs. Weddington Chase

June 11 vs. Brookhaven

June 14 at The Reserve

June 18 at Baxter

June 21 at Hembstead

June 28 vs. Hunter Oaks

All-Star Meet: July 8

Fort Mill YMCA Sharks

Conference: Division IV

Number of swimmer: 91

Largest group: 9-10-year-olds (43)

Schedule:

June 7 vs. Candlewyck

June 11 at Stone Creek

June 14 at Southampton

June 18 at Cameron Woods

June 21 vs. Sardis Forest

June 28 vs. Beverly Crest

All-Star Meet: July 7

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

