Tega Cay defeats River Hills to open 2018 swim season

By
By

Fort Mill Sports

Tega Cay Breakers sweep relays on way to win over River Hills

By Mac Banks

Correspondent

June 15, 2018 01:45 PM

Tega Cay won all eight relay events and had multiple winners in the meet. Three Tega Cay swimmers won three events each and nine Breakers’ swimmers won two events each. Individual winners for the Breakers were:

Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly

Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly

Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke

Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke

Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke

Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley

Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke

Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly

Sky Bernesser – girls’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Zac Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Bella Corbi – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly

Serena Cai – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle

Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle

Mallory DiDomenico – girls’ six and under 25-yard backstroke

Tyler Smith – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke

Zachary Minnich – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke

Zane Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke

Tate Preston – boys’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley

Jack Bick – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke

Amberly Miller – girls’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke

Emma Castello – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly

Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly

Brighid Biehl – girls’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly

Winning for River Hills were:

Will Moss – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke

Riley Stephens – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle

Carson Pinti – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle

Lilly Lindgren – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke

Moriah Dickey – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

Parker Walsh – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

Ella Nighbor – girls’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley

Collin Davis – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke

Mattie McKinney – girls’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke

Cohen Augustine – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke

John Bancroft – boys’ 7-8 25-yard butterfly

Jake Stephenson – boys’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

