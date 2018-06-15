Tega Cay Breakers sweep relays on way to win over River Hills

The nine-time defending Metrolina champion Tega Cay Breakers opened their summer swim season with a 480-108 win over River Hills.
Tega Cay won all eight relay events and had multiple winners in the meet. Three Tega Cay swimmers won three events each and nine Breakers’ swimmers won two events each. Individual winners for the Breakers were:
Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly
Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly
Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke
Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke
Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke
Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley
Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke
Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly
Sky Bernesser – girls’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
Zac Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
Bella Corbi – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly
Serena Cai – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle
Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle
Mallory DiDomenico – girls’ six and under 25-yard backstroke
Tyler Smith – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
Zachary Minnich – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
Zane Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke
Tate Preston – boys’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley
Jack Bick – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke
Amberly Miller – girls’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke
Emma Castello – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly
Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly
Brighid Biehl – girls’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly
Winning for River Hills were:
Will Moss – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke
Riley Stephens – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle
Carson Pinti – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle
Lilly Lindgren – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
Moriah Dickey – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
Parker Walsh – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
Ella Nighbor – girls’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley
Collin Davis – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke
Mattie McKinney – girls’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke
Cohen Augustine – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke
John Bancroft – boys’ 7-8 25-yard butterfly
Jake Stephenson – boys’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
