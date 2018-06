Fort Mill Sharks getting ready for season-ending All-Star meet

The Fort Mill Sharks lost two meets recently to Southampton and Cameron Woods.

The Sharks have just one swim meet left before heading into the season finale at the Division IV All-Star meet. Against Southampton, Fort Mill fell 422-402. Individuals winning for the Sharks were:

Carson Wolf – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly

Caden Wolf – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter breaststroke

Victoria Cross – girls’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter butterfly

Sophie Cline – girls’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter breaststroke

Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley

Joseph Bernal – boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley

Kaden Teel – boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke

Parker Ribelin – boys’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle

Amaya Davis – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle

Haruka Ono – girls’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke

Rylan Gluff – boys’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke

Evan Jordan – boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke

Akshar Sharma – boys’ 50-meter breaststroke

Abigail Edmondson – girls’ eight and under 25-meter butterfly

Ben Edmondson – boys’ eight and under 25-meter butterfly

Sawyer Teel – boys’ eight and under 25-meter butterfly

Hadliegh Corcoran – girls’ 13-14 50-meter butterfly

Vialyn Castilla – girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly

Against Cameron Woods, Fort Mill fell 509-305. Winning for the Sharks against Cameron Woods was:

Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Sophie Cline – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard breaststroke

Kaden Teel – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke

Addison Ling – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle

Riley Cole – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle

Haruka Ono – girls’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke

Cameron Lindquist – boys’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley

Joshua Roberts – boys’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly

Xander Cole – boys’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly

