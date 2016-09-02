Jackets’ swimming wins in 3-way meet

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets swim team swamped the competition beating Clover, York and South Pointe at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center Thursday evening despite delays from storms in the area.
Fort Mill girls beat Clover 105-49, York 116-35 and South Pointe 116-42. The boys’ team beat Clover 109-53, York 112-26 and South Pointe 106-47.
The Jackets won all four relay events in the meet and 12 of the 18 individual events. Fort Mill had eight different winners in the meet and four of those winners won multiple events.
Winning for Fort Mill in the meet was:
Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle
Owen Corkery – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle
Erynn Black – girls’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke
Ben Fenwick – boys’ 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke
Kylie Namowicz – girls’ 50-yard freestyle
Adam Springs – boys’ 50-yard freestyle
Jenna Pehowski – girls’ 500-yard freestyle
Sara Greene – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke
Up next for Fort Mill is the Upstate Invitational this Saturday, again at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
