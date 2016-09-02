Fort Mill Sports

September 2, 2016 1:42 PM

Jackets’ swimming wins in 3-way meet

By Mac Banks

ROCK HILL

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets swim team swamped the competition beating Clover, York and South Pointe at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center Thursday evening despite delays from storms in the area.

Fort Mill girls beat Clover 105-49, York 116-35 and South Pointe 116-42. The boys’ team beat Clover 109-53, York 112-26 and South Pointe 106-47.

The Jackets won all four relay events in the meet and 12 of the 18 individual events. Fort Mill had eight different winners in the meet and four of those winners won multiple events.

Winning for Fort Mill in the meet was:

Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle

Owen Corkery – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle

Erynn Black – girls’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke

Ben Fenwick – boys’ 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke

Kylie Namowicz – girls’ 50-yard freestyle

Adam Springs – boys’ 50-yard freestyle

Jenna Pehowski – girls’ 500-yard freestyle

Sara Greene – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Up next for Fort Mill is the Upstate Invitational this Saturday, again at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.

