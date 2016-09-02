Fort Mill volleyball corrects its path

After a seventh place finish in the Nation Ford Invitational tournament recently, the Fort Mill volleyball team corrected its path with back-to-back wins in three set sweeps.
Fort Mill swept past Providence Day 3-0 winning their sets 25-12, 25-7, and 25-20. Leading the way for the Jackets was Brooke Farley with 26 assists and five aces. Mackenzie McNabb and Joli Merriam each had nine kills in the match.
Earlier in the week, the Jackets again won in three sets with a sweep over South Point of North Carolina. Fort Mill’s play against the Gaston County school went so well, they didn’t allow them to score in double figures in any of the three sets winning 25-6, 25-8 and 25-7.
Farley had six aces, five kills and 17 assists in the South Point match. McNabb had four kills and four solo blocks, while Merriam had five kills and Claire Cicciarello had four kills in the victory.
With the two wins, Fort Mill improves to 9-4 on the season. The Jackets will now hit the road traveling to Mallard Creek in North Carolina next week, before hosting a schedule three-way match against Lancaster and Olympic at home Sept. 8.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
