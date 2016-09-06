Copper Premium Pub opens in Lake Wylie

It took some time, but Copper Premium Pub is open for business.
Fred Kanos, owner of the property for 18 years, said what began as a six-month “extensive renovation” became 20. Diners will enjoy the hand-selected setup and food options he prepared.
“We’re a scratch kitchen,” Kanos said as lunch service neared on Tuesday, not yet a full day after opening for dinner Monday. “That’s how we pride ourselves.”
The site at 4516 Charlotte Highway has been multiple restaurants, most recently Café 49. Kanos spent years in the restaurant business but got out of it for a decade before opening Glenway Premium Pub in Belmont.
When looking to reopen something on his own property, Kanos went all out. Copper Premium has 30 taps, 50 craft beers and wine by the glass and bottle. It has an outdoor, covered entertainment area with televisions. A large fenced area is included. From a mural featuring Buster Boyd Bridge to custom decorated tables, everything is local.
“Our menu is very diverse, lots of choices,” Kanos said. “Everything is fresh. All our fish is fresh. Our filets are all very good quality of beef.”
David and Suzanne Barber had lunch at Copper Premium on Tuesday.
“We couldn’t wait for it to open,” David said. “We had been riding by looking every time to see when it would open.”
The couple weren’t disappointed.
“It’s wonderful,” Suzanne said. “Great atmosphere. The food is delicious. The staff is terrific.”
David said he enjoys the sports bar scene, but is glad to have to place to watch a game or play some cornhole where the family can eat and young children can play.
“It’s more of a family environment than a sports bar,” he said.
Copper Premium opens daily at 11 a.m. The kitchen will be open until 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The bar will be open later. Other details will come as the restaurant starts drawing a crowd.
“Being new, we just started,” Kanos said. “Our specials will probably be starting up in the next couple of weeks.”
Kanos said his experience in the industry, combined with the personal detail he put into the newest venture, should make for an experience diners will want to return to time and again.
“Lake Wylie needed another choice,” he said.
Want to go?
Copper Premium Pub is located at 4516 Charlotte Hwy. For more, call 803-701-7021.
