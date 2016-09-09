Visions of Art in Lake Wylie: Spotlight on inventor of photographic technique

Visions of Art exhibit will showcase local artwork Sept. 23-24 at River Hills Country Club.
The event includes a preview party and art stroll 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 featuring music, buffet and cash bar. Cost is $28. Proceeds go to youth scholarships for Gaston School of the Arts.
The exhibit with more than 40 artists opens to the public 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24. There is no admission fee. The exhibit includes oil, acrylic, water color pastel, pencil, mixed-media, photography, glass art, jewelry, pottery, weaving and more. Many items will be for sale.
To make a reservation for Friday’s event or more information, email suzanne@dollyintown.com or call 803-831-0689.
Alex Pietersen
Who: Pietersen of Lake Wylie is the inventor of a revolutionary photographic technique.
Background: A native of Holland, his early works focused on closeup abstracts inspired by the Rotterdam harbor and windmills near his home. In 1974, he moved to the U.S., continuing to work in black-and-white photography emphasizing line and texture. In 1978, after inventing a revolutionary photographic technique, he focused on commercial and advertising work.
His technique and his commercial successes earned him artistic recognition. He was awarded several fine art award honors and an invitation to be part of "The Colors of Invention" Expo at the Smithsonian Institute.
The advent of modern computers made Alex’s invention obsolete, so he reverted back to black-and-white photography, this time concentrating on landscapes and nature. He now experiments with subtle color, often mistaken for black-and-white photography.
Highlights: Four of Alex's images were used on the sets of "Robocop" and "Robocop 2."
Recent art awards include: 2013 Arts on Main Show in Fort Mill, 2014 and 2015 Honorable Mention at Gaston College Visual Harvest, 2015 Second Place at Southern Arts Society in Kings Mountain, 2015 First Place in Color Photography at Gaston Count Art Guild, 2015 Juror’s Choice at Matthews Artfest, 2015 and 2016 Judges Choice Award in 2D at Waxhaw Art Kaleidoscope, 2016 Third Place Southern Arts Society “A Fresh Look, and 2016 Honorable Mention Art in the Park Blowing Rock.
Recently the Pump House Restaurant on the Catawba River in Rock Hill purchased copy of the building and a copy of the river view.
Online: alexpietersen.com.
