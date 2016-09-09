Brothers crowned fishing tournament trail champs on Lake Wylie

The Thursday Night Tournament Trail season ended Sept. 2-3 with a two-night fish off, and two brothers taking the title.
Christian and Cameron Shoda were crowned trail champions with a total of 28.65 pounds.
“It was a two-night challenge against the weather, equipment and 48 other teams with the total of the two nights determining the final weights,” said Erwin Gaston, who co-organizes the trail with Jeremy Cabe.
The Shodas battled through the wind and rain on the first night bringing in five 5 fish totaling 11.43 pounds for sixth place going into the final night.
“The brothers were able to adjust to the changing weather on the second night to bring in the largest bag of five fish that weighed in at 17.22 pounds,” Gaston said. “This vaulted them into the lead with a total weight of 28.65 pounds.”
Second place went to Walt Brysik and Ben Ruebel with a total weight of 27.18 pounds.
“Walt and Ben had a very consistent two-night tournament,” Gaston said.
They took the lead on the first night with a 13.74 pound five-fish bag. The second night, they brought five bass to the scale that weighed 13.44 pounds.
Gaston said in all, 294 anglers came out to fish during the trail season.
“We had an average of 77 people per night for this seasons 21 tournaments,” he said.
Trail sponsors are Academy Sports, Kangaroo Express, Sparks Grading and Koyote Fishing Tackle.
The next Thursday night trail season will begin in April.
For more information, visit lwtt.org.
TNTT results: Sept. 2-3
1. Christian Shoda/Cameron Shoda, 11.43/17.22–28.65
2. Walt Brysik/Ben Ruebel, 13.74/13.44–27.18
3. Mike Stone/Corey Stone, 9.06/17.14–26.20
4. Matt Queen/Shawn Wallace, 11.78/12.71–24.49
5. Steven Helms/Jason Barnes, 11.63/11.77–23.40
6. Josh Featherstone/Adam Lockler, 10.24/12.72–22.96
7. David Clanton/Josh Warren, 9.67/13.26–22.93
8. Cayce West/Mike McDuffie, 11.98/10.82 -22.80
9. Steve Addington/Bucky Helms, 11.92/9.86–21.78
10. Ron Farrow/Roger Farrow, 10.55/11.09–21.64
11. Larry Fleeman/Todd Sosebee, 10.01/9.79–19.80
12. Eric Brink/Tim Sabella, 9.07/10.61–19.68
13. Lee Endicott/Taylor Ramiro, 4.23/14.24–18.47
14. Travis Young/Neil Sheehan, 7.59/10.82–18.41
15. Derek Lilley/Erich Bartsch, 6.15 12.18 3.53 18.33
16. Mack Lowe/Bobby Derek, 9.33/8.37–17.70
17. Chris Haas/Jesse Bowen, 10.50/6.34–16.84
18. Mark Leech/Zach Leech, 5.91/9.85–15.76
19. Brian Huskins/Cole Huskins, 7.88/7.23–15.11
20. Allen Shadd/ Donald Black, 6.24 2.49 8.45 3.03–14.69
21. Joe Floyd, 11.44/2.55–13.99
22. David Quinn/John Eisenhour, 8.48/5.49–13.97
23. Tony Vierra/Jeff Zobel, 8.35/5.11 -13.46
24. Conrad Pogorzelski/Brian McCrary, 7.67/5.42–13.09
25. Mike Fuda/Richard McKay, 8.95/3.98–12.93
26. Jarrod Kimak/Gordon Smith, 2.13/10.54–12.67
27. Chris Dover/Robert Fowler, 1.48/10.78–12.26
28. Eddie Williams/Ed Williams, 10.44/0–10.44
29. Mike Buschue/Robin Carico, 10.06/0–10.06
30. Jerry Steadman/John Hammett, 9.58/0–9.58
31. Russ Winters/David Winters, 9.47/0–9.47
32. Mike Stephens, 8.93/0–8.93
33. Rick Carson/James Clemments, 8.88/0–8.88
34. Alan Rae/Todd Johnson, 2.01/6.58–8.59
35. Jay Adams/Jason Quinn, 7.97/0–7.97
36. Todd Garner/Shane Hartman, 6.45/0–6.45
37. Jeremy Cabe/Erwin Gaston, 5.75/0–5.75
38. Shane Hawkins/Mike Cloninger, 5.17/0–5.17
39. Dempsey Carter/Tyler Carter, 3.37/0 -3.37
40. Adam Fillmore/Chris Carnes, 3.30/0–3.30
41, Russel Griggs/Garret Lang, 2.95/0–2.95
