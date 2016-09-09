Painter and poet will be part of Visions of Art exhibit in Lake Wylie

Visions of Art exhibit will showcase local artwork Sept. 23-24 at River Hills Country Club.
The event includes a preview party and art stroll 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 featuring music, buffet and cash bar. Cost is $28. Proceeds go to youth scholarships for Gaston School of the Arts.
The exhibit with more than 40 artists opens to the public 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24. There is no admission fee. The exhibit includes oil, acrylic, water color pastel, pencil, mixed-media, photography, glass art, jewelry, pottery, weaving and more. Many items will be for sale.
To make a reservation for Friday’s event or more information, email suzanne@dollyintown.com or call 803-831-0689.
Kaye Howard Cloniger
Who: Cloniger of Lake Wylie is a painter and poet.
Background: Cloniger taught art and humanities at York Comprehensive High School from 1966 until retiring in 1994. She then focused on her personal paintings. She has been involved in many art exhibitions, most of them one-woman shows. Her early acrylics were of older people. Then using various media, she did surrealistic pieces related to her poetry. Show now uses oils exclusively and prefers realism. She tends to work in series and among her genres are seascapes, seasonal landscapes, Native American portraits and close-ups of flowers. Commissioned works have included portraits, pets and houses. Her preferred subjects are faces, particularly women. A recent series. which resulted in a nine-month exhibition, is her favorite. It consisted of 15 portraits of a slave woman interpreter and a young male slave descendant at Historic Brattonsville. The paintings are in the permanent collection of the Culture & Heritage Museums of York County. Although she sells her work, she also donates to charitable auctions and institutions.
Highlights: She has been represented by several galleries in both Carolinas and her work has been featured in magazines and newspapers. After a requested showing Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont made note cards of her florals.
Contact: gtcrock@aol.com.
