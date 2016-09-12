Lake Wylie Rotary’s Wylie LakeFest Sept. 17

The Rotary Club of Lake Wylie is holding Wylie LakeFest 2016 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Red Fez Shrine Club’s outdoor pavilion, 16600 Red Fez Club Road.
The event features food from several restaurants, including Lake Wylie’s Christopher’s and Q2U BBQ PIT, and Hogzilla NC BBQ in Gastonia, and beer and wine. Entertainment is by Agape DJ.
There also will be a silent auction.
Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door. First responders get a two-for-one special. Tickets are available at several locations: Bordeaux & Bordeaux, CPAs, 548 Nautical Drive; K.A. Gregory Wealth Management, 244 Latitude Lane; Northpointe Bank, 9140 Arrowpointe Road, Charlotte; Watson Insurance, 4569 Charlotte Highway; and Fred Caldwell Chevrolet , 974 Bethel St., Clover.
Proceeds go to scholarships for Clover High School students and other club initiatives. Last year, the club awarded six scholarships. The Rotary Club of Lake Wylie has raised more than $43,000 to benefit the community.
To make donations or become a sponsor, call 803-517-2190 or 704-752-9845, or email sponsors@lakewylieluau.org. For more information, visit wylielakefest.org or call 803-517-2190.
Shag Club party Sept. 17
FORT MILL Lake Wylie Shag Club is holding a Pre SOS Party at 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Mickey’s Shag Shack, 1685 Katy Lane.
Admission is $3 for members or $5 for guests.
The club regularly offers $1 shag and line-dance lessons starting at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Line-dance lessons begin at 6 p.m Shag lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. Dance floor opens for all dancers at 8 p.m. with a DJ. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Visit lakewylieshagclub.com.
Ballroom Dance meeting Sept. 16
FORT MILL The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive.
Cost is $15 for couples, $7.50 for singles. Dances include swing and shag. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome.
For information, call 803-389-4679.
Historical group meeting Sept. 18
MCCONNELLS York County Genealogical & Historical Society Meeting is at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road.
Meet at the Visitors’ Center. Take a guided tour to learn about the Battle of Huck's Defeat/Battle of Williamson’s Plantation fought on July 12, 1780. That battle was one of the first Patriot victories after the fall of Charleston in May 1780.
Admission costs $7.
Women’s Club luncheon Sept. 21
LAKE WYLIE The River Hills Women’s Club 2016/2017 season starts with its first luncheon Sept. 21.
Members will be able to sign up for interest groups 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. or after the luncheon.
Membership is open to River Hills Country Club members, River Hills residents and past members within the last three years.
For information on joining the club, call 803-831-0654 or 803-831-1529.
Raffle tickets for sale
LAKE WYLIE The River Hills/Lae Wylie Lions Club is selling tickets for its second annual raffle to support River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS. The prize: $10,000.
Only 300 tickets will be sold at $100 each, with the winner being announced Oct. 15 at Bagel Boat.
“Because the odds of winning are so good, tickets won’t last long,” said Lion Peter Tucker.
The EMS offers services that are free, or payable through patient’s insurance.
Raffle tickets are available at River Hills Association Office by check or cash, Bagel Boat by check, or by calling 614-517-3344 or 803-371-8083.
